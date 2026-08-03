Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. $PAGS

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS - Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,901 shares of the company's stock after selling 150,260 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of PagSeguro Digital worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 47,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 168.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 611,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 383,452 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 191.8% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 86.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Autonomous Res cut PagSeguro Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America cut PagSeguro Digital from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.98.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAGS

Insider Buying and Selling at PagSeguro Digital

In other news, insider Da Silva Ricardo Dutra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $231,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PAGS opened at $9.64 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 10.40%.The company had revenue of $642.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a Brazil-based financial technology company that specializes in digital payment solutions for merchants and consumers. Through its online platform and a suite of physical point-of-sale devices, the company enables businesses of all sizes to accept credit and debit cards, process e-commerce transactions, and manage payments via QR codes and digital wallets. In addition to payment acceptance, PagSeguro offers prepaid accounts, funds transfers, and working-capital credit lines designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio includes portable card readers, countertop terminals, and mobile point-of-sale devices that connect via Bluetooth or cellular networks.

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