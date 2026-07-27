Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,818 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,112 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of nVent Electric worth $10,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get nVent Electric alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 522.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Friday. Melius Research started coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVT

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $151.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $77.09 and a 12-month high of $184.64.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm's revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

nVent Electric declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In related news, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $642,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,250. This trade represents a 94.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $4,603,864.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,215,745.51. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider nVent Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and nVent Electric wasn't on the list.

While nVent Electric currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here