Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 118,009 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,054 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 118,009 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 356.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 45,132 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,009 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $16,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 36.0% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 19,627 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.91. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $62.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 41.74% and a net margin of 6.42%.The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Tractor Supply's payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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