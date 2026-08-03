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Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 125,835 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. $IIF

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Ohio’s public employees’ retirement system cut its Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stake by 63.1% in the first quarter, selling 125,835 shares and retaining 73,672 shares valued at approximately $1.52 million.
  • Other institutional investors, including Osaic Holdings and PNC Financial Services, increased their positions, while several firms initiated new stakes. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 36.96% of IIF.
  • IIF shares opened at $23.00, compared with a 52-week range of $19.83 to $27.99. The closed-end fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in Indian companies.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund.

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF - Free Report) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,672 shares of the company's stock after selling 125,835 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.78% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company's stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IIF opened at $23.00 on Monday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund NYSE: IIF is a closed-end investment company sponsored by Morgan Stanley Investment Management and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Incepted in December 1994, the fund provides U.S. investors with a dedicated vehicle for exposure to the securities of Indian companies. As a closed-end fund, it issues a fixed number of shares that trade on the NYSE, offering liquidity and the potential for share price discovery in addition to underlying net asset value.

The fund’s primary objective is long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity securities of Indian issuers.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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