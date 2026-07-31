Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 14,525 Shares of ArcBest Corporation $ARCB

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB - Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,233 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 14,525 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.19% of ArcBest worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 507.6% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 5,940.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on ArcBest

ArcBest News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ArcBest this week:

Positive Sentiment: ArcBest reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.38 per share , exceeding analyst expectations of approximately $2.26–$2.30 and rising from $1.36 a year earlier. Revenue increased 15.9% year over year to $1.18 billion , roughly in line with or slightly above estimates. ArcBest Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y on Pricing Gains

ArcBest reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , exceeding analyst expectations of approximately $2.26–$2.30 and rising from $1.36 a year earlier. Revenue increased , roughly in line with or slightly above estimates. Positive Sentiment: Management cited pricing gains, stronger performance across segments and improved network efficiency as key drivers of the quarter, supporting investor confidence that profitability is improving despite a mixed freight environment. ARCB Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Cost Reset

Management cited pricing gains, stronger performance across segments and improved network efficiency as key drivers of the quarter, supporting investor confidence that profitability is improving despite a mixed freight environment. Positive Sentiment: The company expects its restructuring program to generate approximately $40 million in annualized cost savings once fully implemented by the first quarter of 2027. Technology investments and a simpler operating structure could provide additional efficiency benefits. ArcBest expects $40m annualized cost savings

The company expects its restructuring program to generate approximately once fully implemented by the first quarter of 2027. Technology investments and a simpler operating structure could provide additional efficiency benefits. Neutral Sentiment: Reported quarterly revenue growth was strong, but several reports characterized sales as essentially in line with expectations, suggesting the earnings beat was driven more by margins and cost control than by a major revenue surprise. ArcBest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Reported quarterly revenue growth was strong, but several reports characterized sales as essentially in line with expectations, suggesting the earnings beat was driven more by margins and cost control than by a major revenue surprise. Negative Sentiment: ArcBest posted a GAAP loss because of restructuring and reorganization charges. While these costs may be temporary, they reduce reported earnings and highlight execution risk during the business reset. Reorganization charge pushes ArcBest into red in Q2

ArcBest posted a because of restructuring and reorganization charges. While these costs may be temporary, they reduce reported earnings and highlight execution risk during the business reset. Negative Sentiment: Freight demand remains uneven, and ARCB’s elevated valuation leaves less room for disappointing results if pricing weakens or expected cost savings are delayed.

ArcBest Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $142.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 205.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $148.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. ArcBest Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $176.69.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 0.39%.The business's revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ArcBest Corporation will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. ArcBest's payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation NASDAQ: ARCB is a transportation and logistics company that offers comprehensive freight and supply chain solutions across North America. Founded in 1923 as Arkansas Best Freight System, the company has evolved into a diversified service provider with both asset-based and asset-light operations. Its core businesses include less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping through ABF Freight, expedited full-truckload services via Panther Premium Logistics, and a range of logistics and supply chain management services under its ArcBest Integrated Logistics division.

The company's asset-based operations also encompass FleetNet America, a provider of emergency roadside assistance and maintenance services for heavy-duty vehicles.

Further Reading

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