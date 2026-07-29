Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 15,038 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,334 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,038 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Celestica were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Celestica

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations: Revenue rose 62% year over year to approximately $4.70 billion, exceeding estimates near $4.30 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.54 versus the $2.29 consensus and $1.39 a year earlier. Results were above the high end of management’s own guidance. Celestica Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue rose 62% year over year to approximately $4.70 billion, exceeding estimates near $4.30 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.54 versus the $2.29 consensus and $1.39 a year earlier. Results were above the high end of management’s own guidance. Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 guidance: Celestica now expects approximately $20.5 billion in 2026 revenue and $11.30 in EPS, ahead of analyst expectations of roughly $19.2 billion and $10.13, respectively. Third-quarter guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.6 billion in revenue and $2.88-$3.08 in EPS also exceeds consensus estimates. CLS Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong CCS Demand, Outlook Raised

Celestica now expects approximately $20.5 billion in 2026 revenue and $11.30 in EPS, ahead of analyst expectations of roughly $19.2 billion and $10.13, respectively. Third-quarter guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.6 billion in revenue and $2.88-$3.08 in EPS also exceeds consensus estimates. Positive Sentiment: Strong forward demand: The Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment reportedly grew 84% year over year. Management expects hyperscaler mass production and AI infrastructure demand to support faster growth in 2027, with some commentary pointing to growth above 65%. Celestica Q2: 2 Reasons It’s Worth Watching, But Not Buying Yet

The Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment reportedly grew 84% year over year. Management expects hyperscaler mass production and AI infrastructure demand to support faster growth in 2027, with some commentary pointing to growth above 65%. Positive Sentiment: Investor momentum: Shares gained in premarket and after-hours trading following the earnings release, while call-option activity was above its average, suggesting heightened bullish interest. Why Celestica Shares Are Trading Higher

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celestica news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 18,176 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.17, for a total value of $7,000,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 60,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,258,105.28. The trade was a 23.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 82,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,948,744.60. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celestica Stock Up 9.6%

CLS stock opened at $348.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.05. The business's fifty day moving average price is $361.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.91. Celestica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.23 and a fifty-two week high of $474.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 7.16%.The company's revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.880-3.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLS. UBS Group raised their price target on Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $430.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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