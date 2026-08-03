Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 15,856 Shares of Wingstop Inc. $WING

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING - Free Report) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,164 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 15,856 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 237,656 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $36,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $2,690,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda America Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda America Inc now owns 12,107 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,292 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $55,216,000 after buying an additional 51,703 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WING. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $255.00 to $238.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $173.00 price objective on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Wingstop from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Wingstop from $305.00 to $265.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Wingstop from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on WING

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $129.49 on Monday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.35 and a 1-year high of $381.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.11 and a 200-day moving average of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $185.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.25 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.15%.The company's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from Wingstop's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Wingstop's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Wingstop News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wingstop this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wingstop’s second-quarter earnings topped expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.18 versus the $1.02 consensus estimate. Revenue increased 6.5% year over year to $185.6 million, although it was below the $190.3 million forecast. Wingstop Inc. Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary

Wingstop’s second-quarter earnings topped expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.18 versus the $1.02 consensus estimate. Revenue increased 6.5% year over year to $185.6 million, although it was below the $190.3 million forecast. Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated its goal of 15% to 16% global unit growth, indicating continued confidence in the company’s long-term expansion strategy. Executives also said improved value messaging could help reignite customer traffic. Wingstop Believes Better Value Messaging Can Reignite Traffic

Management reiterated its goal of 15% to 16% global unit growth, indicating continued confidence in the company’s long-term expansion strategy. Executives also said improved value messaging could help reignite customer traffic. Positive Sentiment: Wingstop increased its quarterly dividend 10% to $0.33 per share, providing an annualized yield of approximately 1.0% and signaling continued shareholder-return support.

Wingstop increased its quarterly dividend 10% to $0.33 per share, providing an annualized yield of approximately 1.0% and signaling continued shareholder-return support. Positive Sentiment: Analysts maintained generally favorable ratings, including buy, outperform and overweight recommendations. Even after multiple target reductions, published targets remain substantially above the current trading level.

Analysts maintained generally favorable ratings, including buy, outperform and overweight recommendations. Even after multiple target reductions, published targets remain substantially above the current trading level. Neutral Sentiment: National Chicken Wing Day promotions, including free-wing offers and a $1 million prize campaign, could increase brand visibility and short-term customer visits, but the effect on lasting sales and profitability is uncertain. National Chicken Wing Day freebies and deals

National Chicken Wing Day promotions, including free-wing offers and a $1 million prize campaign, could increase brand visibility and short-term customer visits, but the effect on lasting sales and profitability is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Domestic same-store sales declined for the fifth consecutive quarter. Wingstop now expects domestic same-store sales to fall 4% to 6% in 2026, a significant headwind to near-term revenue and earnings growth. Wingstop anticipates lower domestic same-store sales

Domestic same-store sales declined for the fifth consecutive quarter. Wingstop now expects domestic same-store sales to fall 4% to 6% in 2026, a significant headwind to near-term revenue and earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Several firms lowered their price targets, reflecting reduced sales expectations despite retaining positive ratings. The combination of weakening comparable sales, a revenue miss and still-elevated valuation is likely driving investor caution.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc NASDAQ: WING is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company's core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wingstop, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wingstop wasn't on the list.

While Wingstop currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here