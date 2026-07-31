Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 62,864 Shares of Unum Group $UNM

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,178 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 62,864 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,922 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 37,864 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $86.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.25. Unum Group has a one year low of $68.28 and a one year high of $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.27.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.26%.The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Unum Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Unum Group's payout ratio is currently 47.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Unum Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Unum Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Unum Group from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNM

Trending Headlines about Unum Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Unum Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Unum reported second-quarter earnings of $2.16 per share, in line with consensus, while revenue of $3.39 billion substantially exceeded estimates. Premium growth and solid performance in core businesses supported the results, and earnings increased from $1.92 per share a year earlier. UNM Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates on Solid Premium Growth

Unum reported second-quarter earnings of $2.16 per share, in line with consensus, while revenue of $3.39 billion substantially exceeded estimates. Premium growth and solid performance in core businesses supported the results, and earnings increased from $1.92 per share a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Analyst remains bullish despite a modest target reduction. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered its price target from $110 to $108 but maintained an “outperform” rating, implying substantial potential upside based on the current share price. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Price Target Update

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered its price target from $110 to $108 but maintained an “outperform” rating, implying substantial potential upside based on the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: Profitability trends remain mixed. Coverage points to strong premium growth and core operating performance, but lower investment income and higher costs limited the earnings benefit. Segment-level results and the effect of interest-rate actions are important factors in the outlook. UNM Q2 Deep Dive: Mixed Segment Trends and Rate Actions Shape Outlook

Coverage points to strong premium growth and core operating performance, but lower investment income and higher costs limited the earnings benefit. Segment-level results and the effect of interest-rate actions are important factors in the outlook. Negative Sentiment: 2026 guidance disappointed relative to expectations. Unum’s full-year earnings guidance of $8.60–$8.90 per share has a midpoint below consensus, prompting concerns about profit durability even though second-quarter revenue and earnings were solid. Unum Stock Dips as 2026 Guidance Trails Consensus

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

Further Reading

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