Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 79,184 Shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation $EGO

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO - Free Report) TSE: ELD by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,100 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 79,184 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Eldorado Gold worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 63,081 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGO. National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.83.

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Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of EGO stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO - Get Free Report) TSE: ELD last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 28.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canada‐based gold producer engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties. The company's core focus is on gold, silver and select base metals, with an emphasis on advancing projects through feasibility and into production. Eldorado Gold maintains a diversified portfolio of both producing mines and advanced‐stage development projects.

Operationally, Eldorado Gold manages multiple gold mining operations across Turkey, Canada and Greece.

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