Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 115.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,717 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 42,093 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $160,411.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 287,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,119,736.32. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 6,249 shares of company stock worth $498,795 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.50 to $84.50 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of PEG stock opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.29%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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