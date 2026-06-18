Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Stock Holdings Lessened by Aventail Capital Group LP

Aventail Capital Group LP decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,241 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 29,930 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up 3.3% of Aventail Capital Group LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aventail Capital Group LP owned 0.14% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $57,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 24,717 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,266,925 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $182,759,000 after acquiring an additional 504,632 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 238.9% in the third quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 69,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 49,157 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $160,411.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 287,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,119,736.32. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 6,249 shares of company stock worth $498,795 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of PEG opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $76.05 and a 1-year high of $91.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Public Service Enterprise Group's payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.19.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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