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Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 113,491 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Artisan Partners Asset Management logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Punch & Associates Investment Management boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.9% in Q1, buying 113,491 more shares and bringing its total to 551,336 shares, worth about $20.1 million.
  • Artisan Partners reported mixed quarterly results, missing EPS and revenue estimates slightly even though revenue rose 9.3% year over year and the company posted strong profitability metrics.
  • The company also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share, implying an annualized yield of about 7.8%, while analyst sentiment remains cautious with a consensus rating of “Reduce.”
  • Five stocks we like better than Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM - Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,336 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 113,491 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Asset Management comprises approximately 1.2% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $20,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 955 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:APAM opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $48.46. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company's 50 day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $303.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $304.01 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.99% and a net margin of 23.49%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management's dividend payout ratio is presently 77.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. Evercore set a $36.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Zacks Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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