Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Takes $6.59 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,592 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $6,594,000.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 471,021 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,027,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,603 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 100,343 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 33,879 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor optimism is being fueled by AI demand and bullish remarks that Marvell could play a major role in next-generation data-center and custom-chip programs, supporting the stock’s recent strength.

Investor optimism is being fueled by AI demand and bullish remarks that Marvell could play a major role in next-generation data-center and custom-chip programs, supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts have been lifting or reiterating bullish price targets, including a notable upgrade to $345, which signals confidence in Marvell’s growth trajectory.

Wall Street analysts have been lifting or reiterating bullish price targets, including a notable upgrade to $345, which signals confidence in Marvell’s growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: The company’s leadership update, including a new CFO, is being viewed as a potential positive for execution and financial discipline.

The company’s leadership update, including a new CFO, is being viewed as a potential positive for execution and financial discipline. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage says Marvell is a strong franchise and a major AI beneficiary, but investor focus is increasingly on whether the company can sustain the pace of growth already priced into the shares.

Recent coverage says Marvell is a strong franchise and a major AI beneficiary, but investor focus is increasingly on whether the company can sustain the pace of growth already priced into the shares. Negative Sentiment: Some articles warn that Marvell may be “priced for perfection,” with the stock’s valuation requiring very strong revenue growth to keep justifying the rally.

Some articles warn that Marvell may be “priced for perfection,” with the stock’s valuation requiring very strong revenue growth to keep justifying the rally. Negative Sentiment: Broader tech-sector weakness and afternoon selling in semiconductor names may be adding some pressure, even as Marvell-specific sentiment remains constructive.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 9.8%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $278.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $324.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $224.68.

Get Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here