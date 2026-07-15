PUREfi Wealth LLC Buys 1,443 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,022 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of PUREfi Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. PUREfi Wealth LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Trading Up 2.0%

GOOGL opened at $359.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.48 and a 12 month high of $408.61. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $371.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,298,044.10. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279 in the last 90 days. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank boosted their target price on Alphabet from $400.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $413.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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