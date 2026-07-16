PUREfi Wealth LLC Has $3.11 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

PUREfi Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,836 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.0% of PUREfi Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. PUREfi Wealth LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,402 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA announced that major Japanese institutions and companies, including Institution of Science Tokyo, SoftBank’s SB Intuitions, Hitachi, ENEOS, NTT DATA, avatarin and Sakana AI, are adopting Nemotron open models to build localized Japanese-language AI applications. The news highlights expanding real-world demand for NVIDIA’s software stack and strengthens its position in Japan’s national AI ecosystem. Article Title

NVIDIA announced that major Japanese institutions and companies, including Institution of Science Tokyo, SoftBank’s SB Intuitions, Hitachi, ENEOS, NTT DATA, avatarin and Sakana AI, are adopting Nemotron open models to build localized Japanese-language AI applications. The news highlights expanding real-world demand for NVIDIA’s software stack and strengthens its position in Japan’s national AI ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang said Vera Rubin is already in production and pushed back against reports of delays, easing investor concern about NVIDIA’s next-generation AI accelerator roadmap. Article Title

Jensen Huang said Vera Rubin is already in production and pushed back against reports of delays, easing investor concern about NVIDIA’s next-generation AI accelerator roadmap. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive, with KeyBanc raising its price target and other analysts pointing to continued upside driven by AI demand, data-center networking, and NVIDIA’s broader platform expansion. Article Title

Wall Street remains constructive, with KeyBanc raising its price target and other analysts pointing to continued upside driven by AI demand, data-center networking, and NVIDIA’s broader platform expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles emphasized NVIDIA’s strong momentum and valuation case, but they were largely commentary pieces rather than new company-specific developments. Article Title

Several articles emphasized NVIDIA’s strong momentum and valuation case, but they were largely commentary pieces rather than new company-specific developments. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing U.S.-China export scrutiny continues to hang over the stock, with officials saying only a very small number of approved H200 chips have shipped to China. Even though China access could add upside, the limited near-term volume keeps the issue a source of uncertainty. Article Title

Ongoing U.S.-China export scrutiny continues to hang over the stock, with officials saying only a very small number of approved H200 chips have shipped to China. Even though China access could add upside, the limited near-term volume keeps the issue a source of uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Reports of unusual put options activity and continued discussion of NVIDIA as a crowded trade suggest some investors are still hedging or questioning how much upside is already priced in. Article Title

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $212.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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