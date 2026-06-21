Purpose Unlimited Inc. Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,683 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Caterpillar by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $222,120,000 after purchasing an additional 34,846 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,471,789.82. The trade was a 37.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $987.79 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.73 and a 12-month high of $994.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $875.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $740.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 30.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,043.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $935.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar was highlighted by Zacks as one of five non-tech “wide moat” stocks to own for a stable second half of 2026, reinforcing the view that CAT has durable competitive advantages and can be a defensive portfolio holding. Article Title

Caterpillar was highlighted by Zacks as one of five non-tech “wide moat” stocks to own for a stable second half of 2026, reinforcing the view that CAT has durable competitive advantages and can be a defensive portfolio holding. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles noted that CAT was one of the day’s top industrial stocks to watch and an outperforming Dow name, which can attract momentum buyers and support the shares. Article Title

Multiple articles noted that CAT was one of the day’s top industrial stocks to watch and an outperforming Dow name, which can attract momentum buyers and support the shares. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage emphasized Caterpillar’s strong earnings-based run, with the stock rising sharply on heavier-than-average volume after investors reacted favorably to its latest results and bullish price action. Article Title

Recent coverage emphasized Caterpillar’s strong earnings-based run, with the stock rising sharply on heavier-than-average volume after investors reacted favorably to its latest results and bullish price action. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary said CAT remains a “Moderate Buy,” which supports sentiment but does not by itself add a new catalyst. Article Title

Analyst commentary said CAT remains a “Moderate Buy,” which supports sentiment but does not by itself add a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One Zacks note warned that earnings estimate revisions may not support continued near-term gains, suggesting the stock could face some consolidation after its recent surge. Article Title

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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