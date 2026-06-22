Purpose Unlimited Inc. Purchases New Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $14,371,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.7% of Purpose Unlimited Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after buying an additional 3,919,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,396,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,699 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,546,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $29,607,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,252,196,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total transaction of $1,905,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 269,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,621,355.99. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $411.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.17 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $411.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Broadcom's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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