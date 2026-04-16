Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 39,527 Lemonade, Inc. $LMND

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000. Lemonade comprises approximately 1.4% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Lemonade as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMND. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lemonade from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lemonade

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

In other Lemonade news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 9,108 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total transaction of $902,056.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,514,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $149,988,751.04. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 3,571 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $187,477.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 76,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,028,272.50. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 150,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,996,026 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.70% of the company's stock.

Lemonade Trading Up 5.5%

LMND stock opened at $65.88 on Thursday. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $99.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.53.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 22.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc NYSE: LMND is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.

The company's product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.

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