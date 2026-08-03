Putnam Mast Int $PIM is PVG Asset Management Corp's 3rd Largest Position

PVG Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Putnam Mast Int (NYSE:PIM - Free Report) by 155.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231,891 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 749,132 shares during the period. Putnam Mast Int comprises 2.8% of PVG Asset Management Corp's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PVG Asset Management Corp owned about 2.55% of Putnam Mast Int worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Mast Int during the second quarter worth $25,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Putnam Mast Int in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Mast Int in the first quarter valued at $49,000. M3 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Mast Int during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Mast Int during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Mast Int Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE PIM opened at $3.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. Putnam Mast Int has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

Putnam Mast Int Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th.

Putnam Mast Int Company Profile

Putnam Master International NYSE: PIM is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of non-U.S. companies. The fund maintains a diversified portfolio spanning developed and emerging markets, with a focus on identifying businesses offering strong growth potential, attractive valuations and sound corporate governance. Shares of PIM trade on the NYSE, providing investors with a fixed capital structure and the opportunity to gain exposure to global equity markets through a single vehicle.

The fund's investment team, managed by Putnam Retail Management LP, conducts bottom-up fundamental analysis to select holdings across multiple industries and geographies.

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