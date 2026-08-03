PVG Asset Management Corp Acquires 11,087 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

PVG Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 471.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,439 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,521 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $105.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $183.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $95.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.45.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Dennis Howard sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $2,940,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,454.70. This trade represents a 72.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 6,952 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $709,312.56. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 363,848 shares of company stock valued at $37,874,706 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings and growth remain key catalysts: Schwab’s latest quarter produced EPS of $1.62 versus the $1.56 consensus, while revenue reached $7.07 billion, exceeding estimates of $6.90 billion and rising 20.9% year over year. The results support expectations for continued growth in brokerage, banking and wealth-management activity. Charles Schwab earnings, buybacks and dividends analysis

Schwab’s latest quarter produced EPS of $1.62 versus the $1.56 consensus, while revenue reached $7.07 billion, exceeding estimates of $6.90 billion and rising 20.9% year over year. The results support expectations for continued growth in brokerage, banking and wealth-management activity. Positive Sentiment: Buybacks and dividends support shareholder returns: Schwab reportedly plans to repurchase as much as $20 billion of stock, which could reduce the share count and boost future EPS. The company also confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, reinforcing the income appeal. Charles Schwab to buy back $20 billion of stock

Schwab reportedly plans to repurchase as much as $20 billion of stock, which could reduce the share count and boost future EPS. The company also confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, reinforcing the income appeal. Positive Sentiment: Analyst outlook is favorable: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $6.50 from $6.34, while multiple firms recently increased price targets. The consensus remains “Moderate Buy,” with an average target of $119.94, above recent trading levels.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $6.50 from $6.34, while multiple firms recently increased price targets. The consensus remains “Moderate Buy,” with an average target of $119.94, above recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic positioning has mixed implications: Schwab’s Austin-area office expansion may strengthen client service but is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. Its reported robo-adviser exit could lower costs and focus resources on core businesses, while potentially reducing appeal to younger digital investors. Schwab’s involvement in securities-tokenization initiatives also offers longer-term optionality, though the immediate financial impact is uncertain. Charles Schwab announces new Austin office

Schwab’s Austin-area office expansion may strengthen client service but is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. Its reported robo-adviser exit could lower costs and focus resources on core businesses, while potentially reducing appeal to younger digital investors. Schwab’s involvement in securities-tokenization initiatives also offers longer-term optionality, though the immediate financial impact is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales may temper enthusiasm: Chairman Walter Bettinger sold roughly $29.8 million of shares, while other executives sold millions more, including Dennis Howard’s $2.94 million transaction and Nigel Murtagh’s $3.43 million sale. The trades were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, reducing their bearish significance, but the scale may encourage profit-taking after SCHW’s advance. Charles Schwab insider selling

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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