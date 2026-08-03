PVG Asset Management Corp Acquires 4,802 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 335.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.5% of PVG Asset Management Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $13,168,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,852,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 381.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $12,008,257,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,547,591 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,179,321,000 after purchasing an additional 375,581 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,025,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,858,288,000 after purchasing an additional 534,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,050 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $877,406,000 after purchasing an additional 840,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of QQQ stock opened at $687.99 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $551.68 and a 1 year high of $748.65. The business's fifty day moving average is $715.63 and its 200-day moving average is $658.12.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.
Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: QQQ tracking the Nasdaq-100 rebounded sharply after its recent losing streak, reflecting renewed buying in large-cap technology stocks. QQQ ETF tracking Nasdaq-100 bounces sharply
- Positive Sentiment: Microsoft reported better-than-expected results, including strong Azure cloud and Copilot growth, reinforcing investor confidence in AI infrastructure spending and supporting QQQ’s technology-heavy holdings. Microsoft's Earnings Beat: A Ripple Effect Across ETF Landscape
- Positive Sentiment: Optimism among individual investors improved, while resilient consumer spending and underlying economic growth provided support for risk assets despite a weak headline GDP reading. AAII Sentiment Survey: Optimism Bounces Back
- Neutral Sentiment: The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, but three dissents and uncertainty around future policy left investors focused on whether rate cuts can occur while inflation remains elevated. Fed Holds Rates Steady As 3 FOMC Members Dissent
- Negative Sentiment: Core PCE inflation remained high at 3.3% in June, potentially limiting the Fed’s ability to ease policy and keeping pressure on long-duration growth stocks such as those held by QQQ. PCE Data for June
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts questioned whether enthusiasm for AI-related stocks is fading, while a recent correction in the Nasdaq-100 and weakness in Asian technology markets highlighted valuation and concentration risks. AI Narrative Fading
- Negative Sentiment: Tariff uncertainty, the Iran conflict and rising Treasury yields add macroeconomic risks that could weigh on QQQ’s high-growth holdings. SCOTUS Tariff Ruling And Iran War
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
(Free Report
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PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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