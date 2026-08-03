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PVG Asset Management Corp Acquires Shares of 131,977 Aris Mining Co. $ARIS

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Aris Mining logo with Materials background
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Key Points

  • PVG Asset Management acquired 131,977 Aris Mining shares worth approximately $2.28 million, representing about 0.06% of the company and 1.6% of PVG’s portfolio.
  • Aris Mining reported quarterly EPS of $0.47, exceeding the $0.39 consensus estimate, on revenue of $330.23 million. Analysts expect full-year EPS of $2.41.
  • The stock opened at $13.35, below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $17.00.
  • Interested in Aris Mining? Here are five stocks we like better.

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARIS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 131,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. Aris Mining comprises 1.6% of PVG Asset Management Corp's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Aris Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aris Mining during the first quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Aris Mining during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aris Mining in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aris Mining in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company's stock.

Aris Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARIS opened at $13.35 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. Aris Mining Co. has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Aris Mining had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 22.43%.The business had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Aris Mining Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Aris Mining from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Aris Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aris Mining has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARIS

Aris Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aris Mining Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of precious metal and lithium assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARMN, the company pursues a disciplined strategy of resource definition and project development to deliver value for its shareholders.

The firm’s principal assets include several high-grade gold projects across multiple continents and a strategic lithium property in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARIS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aris Mining (NYSE:ARIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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