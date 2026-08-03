PVG Asset Management Corp Acquires Shares of 131,977 Aris Mining Co. $ARIS

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARIS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 131,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. Aris Mining comprises 1.6% of PVG Asset Management Corp's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Aris Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aris Mining during the first quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Aris Mining during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aris Mining in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aris Mining in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company's stock.

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Aris Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARIS opened at $13.35 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. Aris Mining Co. has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Aris Mining had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 22.43%.The business had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Aris Mining Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Aris Mining from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Aris Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aris Mining has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARIS

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of precious metal and lithium assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARMN, the company pursues a disciplined strategy of resource definition and project development to deliver value for its shareholders.

The firm’s principal assets include several high-grade gold projects across multiple continents and a strategic lithium property in the United States.

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