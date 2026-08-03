PVG Asset Management Corp Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. $BANC

PVG Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC - Free Report) by 512.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,175 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 64,578 shares during the quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Banc of California worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BANC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Banc of California by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,043 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 209.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 69,739 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 82,689 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 8.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,796,996 shares of the bank's stock worth $53,879,000 after acquiring an additional 297,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 441,856 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BANC. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Banc of California from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Brean Capital lowered shares of Banc of California from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Banc of California from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.75.

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Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of BANC opened at $19.07 on Monday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The business's fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($2.01). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 1.44%.The company had revenue of $164.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Banc of California's dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, N.A. is a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Santa Ana, California, offering a broad spectrum of banking products and services to corporate and individual customers. The bank focuses on serving middle-market businesses, professional service firms, real estate investors and developers, and entrepreneurs throughout California. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, treasury management services, commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, lines of credit and Small Business Administration lending, complemented by cash management and online banking solutions.

Operating a network of branches and lending offices concentrated in both Southern and Northern California, Banc of California seeks to support local businesses and communities with personalized service and regional expertise.

Further Reading

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