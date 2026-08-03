PVG Asset Management Corp Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC $BCS

PVG Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 506.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 75,767 shares during the period. Barclays makes up about 1.4% of PVG Asset Management Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PVG Asset Management Corp's holdings in Barclays were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 72.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,051 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 19,818 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Barclays by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,572 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Barclays by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 243,698 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised Barclays from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Barclays from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on Barclays

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE BCS opened at $27.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 22.27%.The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3134 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 233.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Barclays's payout ratio is currently 21.64%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

See Also

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