PVG Asset Management Corp Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

PVG Asset Management Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 271.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 1.4% of PVG Asset Management Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $895,455,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 111.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $449,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,808 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,551,249 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $386,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,172,943 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $184,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,940,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,724 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC set a $300.00 price objective on Marvell Technology and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings from major technology companies pointed to continued heavy investment in data centers and AI infrastructure. Marvell is viewed as a key supplier of custom AI silicon and networking products, supporting expectations for sustained demand. Why Is Marvell Technology Stock Surging Friday?

Recent earnings from major technology companies pointed to continued heavy investment in data centers and AI infrastructure. Marvell is viewed as a key supplier of custom AI silicon and networking products, supporting expectations for sustained demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive: 25 analysts have issued price targets over the past six months, with a reported median target of $250 and several recent targets ranging from $300 to $385. The average target cited by another report was $256.91, implying substantial potential upside if Marvell executes. Marvell Down Huge This Month: The Pros See 120% Returns in 12 Months

Analysts remain broadly constructive: 25 analysts have issued price targets over the past six months, with a reported median target of $250 and several recent targets ranging from $300 to $385. The average target cited by another report was $256.91, implying substantial potential upside if Marvell executes. Positive Sentiment: Options activity has increased in longer-dated call contracts, indicating that some traders are positioning for a recovery tied to AI infrastructure growth. Institutional sentiment was also generally supportive, with more investors adding shares than reducing positions in the latest reported period.

Options activity has increased in longer-dated call contracts, indicating that some traders are positioning for a recovery tied to AI infrastructure growth. Institutional sentiment was also generally supportive, with more investors adding shares than reducing positions in the latest reported period. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell’s next earnings report is expected in late August. Investors will be watching revenue growth, custom-chip demand, and forward guidance for evidence that AI-related industry momentum is improving the company’s financial performance.

Marvell’s next earnings report is expected in late August. Investors will be watching revenue growth, custom-chip demand, and forward guidance for evidence that AI-related industry momentum is improving the company’s financial performance. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns contributed to the recent decline. After a strong multiyear advance, some measures suggest the shares remain expensive or “stretched,” leaving MRVL vulnerable if growth expectations weaken. Marvell Stock Looks Stretched After a 206% Five Year Run

Valuation concerns contributed to the recent decline. After a strong multiyear advance, some measures suggest the shares remain expensive or “stretched,” leaving MRVL vulnerable if growth expectations weaken. Negative Sentiment: Insiders have reported 20 open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months, including sales by senior executives and the CEO. While such transactions may reflect portfolio diversification, the absence of insider buying is a cautionary signal for investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total value of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,722,527. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at $131,065,512.22. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 35,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,942 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $187.56 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $164.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.24. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $243.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here