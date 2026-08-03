PVG Asset Management Corp Makes New $894,000 Investment in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. NFSG Corp raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 2,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,970 shares of the company's stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $55.74 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock's 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.23%.The business had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.83.

View Our Latest Report on AHR

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $121,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,497.10. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $1,267,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 152,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,890. This represents a 14.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,590 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

Further Reading

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