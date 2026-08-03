PVG Asset Management Corp Purchases 6,435 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU

PVG Asset Management Corp grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Free Report) by 331.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,374 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 389.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 475.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 408.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Key Kaiser Aluminum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kaiser Aluminum this week:

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of KALU stock opened at $159.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $175.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.28. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $195.96.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.66 by $2.87. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.49%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum's revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Kaiser Aluminum's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KALU shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $142.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Kaiser Aluminum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $168.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kaiser Aluminum

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

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