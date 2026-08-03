PVG Asset Management Corp Takes $1.01 Million Position in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Viking by 19,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 392 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Viking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Viking by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Viking by 651.8% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Stock Performance

Viking stock opened at $104.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average of $83.51. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $55.55 and a 52 week high of $105.86.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Viking had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 149.40%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viking news, EVP Richard Marnell sold 11,287 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $1,047,997.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 117,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,868,092.50. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,566 shares of company stock worth $1,640,166.

Key Headlines Impacting Viking

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Viking from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Viking from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Viking from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VIK

Viking Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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