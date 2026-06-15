PYA Waltman Capital LLC Sells 6,878 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,681 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,878 shares during the quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $160.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $149.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25. The firm's 50-day moving average is $144.63 and its 200-day moving average is $147.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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