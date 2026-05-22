Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $107.56 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,396,376 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 148,001 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $107,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 9,022 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,030,000. Plan A Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 138,196 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 52,232 shares during the period. Finally, KDT Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $134,410.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,587. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $118.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $465.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $119.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Featured Stories

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