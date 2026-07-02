Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $39.92 Million Stake in Aebi Schmidt Holding AG $AEBI

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Aebi Schmidt Holding AG (NASDAQ:AEBI - Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,110,850 shares of the company's stock after selling 139,522 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 5.31% of Aebi Schmidt worth $39,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Aebi Schmidt during the first quarter worth $291,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in Aebi Schmidt by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 352,171 shares of the company's stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Aebi Schmidt in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aebi Schmidt during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aebi Schmidt by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,539 shares of the company's stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEBI. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aebi Schmidt in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Aebi Schmidt from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aebi Schmidt has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEBI

Aebi Schmidt Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEBI opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aebi Schmidt Holding AG has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $956.47 million and a P/E ratio of 102.83.

Aebi Schmidt (NASDAQ:AEBI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $455.55 million for the quarter. Aebi Schmidt had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.48%. Analysts forecast that Aebi Schmidt Holding AG will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Aebi Schmidt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Aebi Schmidt's dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Insider Transactions at Aebi Schmidt

In other Aebi Schmidt news, Director Patrick Francois Schaub purchased 6,500 shares of Aebi Schmidt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $74,165.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $570,077.83. This trade represents a 14.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marco Portmann acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $339,300. The trade was a 20.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $252,965 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aebi Schmidt Profile

Aebi Schmidt is a Swiss-based company that designs, manufactures and services specialized equipment for municipal and commercial surface maintenance. The company’s offerings focus on machines and attachment systems used for snow-clearing, street sweeping, vegetation management, and related upkeep of roads, paths and public spaces. Aebi Schmidt supplies complete vehicle systems as well as modular implements that can be mounted on carriers for year‑round use.

Product lines typically include multi‑purpose maintenance vehicles, snowplows and salt spreaders, street sweepers, mowers and verge management tools, plus a range of hydraulic attachments and consumable parts.

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