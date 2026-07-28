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Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO Shares Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Q2 logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Entropy Technologies LP increased its Q2 Holdings position by 864.9% in the first quarter, adding 24,114 shares to hold 26,902 shares valued at approximately $1.27 million.
  • Q2 shares opened at $58.07, up 6.3%, while the company reported quarterly revenue of $216.51 million, up 14.1% year over year, but earnings per share of $0.63 missed analysts’ $0.71 estimate.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with seven Buy ratings and three Hold ratings producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $73.45.
  • Interested in Q2? Here are five stocks we like better.

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO - Free Report) by 864.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,902 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 24,114 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Q2 were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,694,718 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $194,451,000 after acquiring an additional 553,713 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 143,243 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 46,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,995,133 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $576,929,000 after purchasing an additional 82,827 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $3,080,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Q2 by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 136,871 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 92,318 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Q2 had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $216.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $214.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Q2 from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Q2

Q2 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company's core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2's platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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