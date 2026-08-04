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Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q Stake Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Qnity Electronics logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • Bank of America increased its Qnity Electronics stake by 3.8% in the first quarter, owning 2.02 million shares worth approximately $233.4 million, or 0.97% of the company.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish, with one Strong Buy, eight Buy and one Hold rating. Recent price targets range from $165 to $185, while the consensus target is $151.78.
  • Qnity reported quarterly EPS of $1.08, exceeding estimates of $0.92, while revenue rose 17.6% year over year to $1.31 billion. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, representing a 0.2% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023,288 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after purchasing an additional 73,662 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.97% of Qnity Electronics worth $233,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Q. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qnity Electronics by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Q. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $151.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Q

Qnity Electronics Stock Performance

Q stock opened at $133.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.81. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $177.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Qnity Electronics's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.00%.

Qnity Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Qnity Electronics, Inc NYSE: Q is a materials and technology company serving the semiconductor and broader electronics industries. The company develops specialized materials, chemicals, components and process solutions used in the manufacture of semiconductor devices, advanced packaging, printed circuit boards and other electronic systems.

Its offerings support multiple stages of electronics production, including wafer fabrication, interconnect formation, chemical-mechanical planarization, assembly and packaging.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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