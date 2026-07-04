QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 13,149 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,531 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $32,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 58.1% in the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $426.01 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.68 and a twelve month high of $603.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $427.27 and a 200-day moving average of $479.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,014.65. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intuitive Surgical

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $573.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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