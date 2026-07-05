QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 14,289 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,190 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,907,949 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $6,156,495,000 after buying an additional 782,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,815,556 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $5,651,172,000 after acquiring an additional 446,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,562,470 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $3,209,365,000 after acquiring an additional 100,080 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,926,659 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,794,784,000 after acquiring an additional 122,486 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,988,840 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,099,028,000 after acquiring an additional 371,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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EOG Resources Trading Up 0.0%

EOG Resources stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $151.87. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $135.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $196.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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