QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 30,567 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,571 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 30,567 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Prologis were worth $18,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,829 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 433,312 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $45,550,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.00.

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Prologis Stock Down 0.2%

PLD stock opened at $139.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.41 and a 1-year high of $150.18. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $142.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is presently 107.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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