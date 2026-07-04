QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 15,363 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,942 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2%

UNH opened at $424.64 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $430.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $2.32 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $411.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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