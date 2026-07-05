QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 23,166 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,064 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,065,512.22. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares in the company, valued at $14,757,828.80. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 177,273 shares of company stock valued at $26,796,269 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC set a $300.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $239.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $245.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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