QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 76,998 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,348 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 76,998 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $34,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 450.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 548.2% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $7,946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 181,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,412,772.64. This represents a 35.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings raised CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

CocaCola Stock Down 0.2%

KO opened at $83.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.72. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $84.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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