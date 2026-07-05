QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $10.84 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,107 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 184,579 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,409,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $357,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,750.26. This represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 45,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $9,925,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,906.93. This represents a 80.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 48,300 shares of company stock worth $10,694,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $249.13 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $226.89 and its 200-day moving average is $220.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $176.88 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.21 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm's revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 18.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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