QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $13.82 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 162.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,956 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,141 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $13,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. State Street Corp raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,365,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,765,280,000 after purchasing an additional 400,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,632,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,409,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,307,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,316,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,877,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,134,545,000 after purchasing an additional 255,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $1,793,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of HWM opened at $270.59 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.45 and a 52 week high of $290.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.39 and a 200-day moving average of $241.77.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.Howmet Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $287.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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