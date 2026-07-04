QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $23.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 37,899 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $23,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,156,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,984,231,000 after buying an additional 691,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,747,646,000 after acquiring an additional 98,242 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,184,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,015,720,000 after acquiring an additional 78,020 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,325,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,884 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,818,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,179,888,000 after acquiring an additional 171,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $96.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.17. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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