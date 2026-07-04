QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $25.19 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,255 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,156,152,000 after purchasing an additional 296,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,062,848 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,653,092,000 after buying an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,369,488,000 after buying an additional 87,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,100,857 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,378,912,000 after buying an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the sale, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 over the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $275.35 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $325.83 and its 200-day moving average is $433.75. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.84 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Northcoast Research lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim set a $633.00 target price on Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $498.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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