QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $7.15 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,255 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 17,395 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 168.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,887 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $18,458,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fox Advisors downgraded Seagate Technology from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $485.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $880.52.

Read Our Latest Report on STX

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $820.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $853.32 and a 200-day moving average of $552.19. The company has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $138.30 and a one year high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.Seagate Technology's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,847 shares in the company, valued at $33,173,004.34. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total value of $22,538,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 339,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $255,131,322.39. The trade was a 8.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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