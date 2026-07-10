QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,011 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 24,912 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Strategy were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Strategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 492.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Strategy

In other news, CEO Phong Le acquired 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.80 per share, for a total transaction of $998,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $998,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,013,308.48. This represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,166 shares of company stock worth $1,014,265 and sold 188,922 shares worth $24,585,457. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised Strategy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.31.

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Strategy Price Performance

MSTR stock opened at $93.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.54. The company's 50-day moving average is $135.83 and its 200-day moving average is $141.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $457.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($16.49) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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