QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,708 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,163 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $39,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $2,454,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $182.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $193.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.93 and a 200 day moving average of $172.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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