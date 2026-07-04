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QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Written by MarketBeat
July 4, 2026
Lam Research logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • QRG Capital Management increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.6% in the first quarter, adding 6,525 shares to bring its total to 261,516 shares valued at about $55.9 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains very high, with hedge funds and other investors owning 84.61% of Lam Research. Several large funds, including Norges Bank and Price T Rowe Associates, also significantly boosted their positions.
  • Lam Research continues to draw mixed but generally positive analyst attention: recent target hikes from firms like Cantor Fitzgerald and Citigroup helped keep the consensus rating at Moderate Buy with an average target price of $345.39.
  • Interested in Lam Research? Here are five stocks we like better.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,516 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 0.6% of QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $55,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $3,645,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lam Research by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,344,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,540 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,518,542,000 after buying an additional 10,053,978 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,110,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,730,724,000 after buying an additional 3,671,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,199,441 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $890,040,000 after buying an additional 3,649,553 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $500.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $345.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $351.41 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $326.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.36. The company has a market cap of $439.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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