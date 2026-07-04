QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 58,741 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,263 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 58,741 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $44,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Amphenol by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $164.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $146.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.30. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.19 and a 52-week high of $178.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research cut Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $165.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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