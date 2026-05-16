Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires 20,036 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 758.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,679 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in Stryker were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,755 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $31,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 138,732 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Terra Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,952,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen cut shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.48.

View Our Latest Report on SYK

Stryker Trading Up 0.4%

Stryker stock opened at $306.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $404.87. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $329.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.74%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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