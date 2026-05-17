Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires 22,874 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 201.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,201 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,874 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,903,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company's stock.

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Zoom Communications Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $100.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.00. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.15 and a twelve month high of $111.56. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.21.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 39.03%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Wall Street Zen cut Zoom Communications from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research cut Zoom Communications from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zoom Communications from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Zoom Communications from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZM

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,645 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $653,188.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 141,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,130,002.24. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,886 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,129,071.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $173,312.36. The trade was a 86.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 144,329 shares of company stock worth $12,364,989 in the last three months. 11.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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